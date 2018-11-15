Due to extreme cold conditions mixed with rain, icing has occurred in the Triad.

Specifically, bad weather was problematic for parts of central North Carolina Thursday morning, causing thousands of power outages and some travel issues on the roads.

One of the areas affected by extreme weather conditions was the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Via their Facebook page, they stated that much of the Parkway remained closed Thursday morning due to the conditions.

The Parkway also said that they received serval reports of trees down with more falling due to ice.

While the National Park Service worked to clear the roadways, the post urged that drivers stay clear of the closed areas.

