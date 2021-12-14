School district installs metal barriers at Weaver Academy after car crashed into building

District leaders say the hole left in the building is temporarily fixed. They say a long-term repair is in the works.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A car crashed through Weaver Academy in Greensboro last month. District leaders said the hole left in the building is temporarily fixed.

They said a long-term repair is in the works. News 2 spoke with one parent who's happy to see some progress.

"For me, it's really been a sigh of relief," Rashika Roberts said.

Relief is a feeling Roberts yearned to feel after a driver crashed into Weaver Academy in November. Her daughter is a freshman there.

"Now I can take her and drop her off and I'm like 'woohoo' she's going to be good, and I don't have to get that call, hopefully, fingers crossed, we don't have to get that call that something has happened," said Roberts.

Before the November crash, another car crashed into the school in October.

Concrete posts were added by Guilford County Schools along with refreshed intersection markings, in-street posts and enhanced traffic signage done by the city. Ground-mounted signage at the intersection was also put in to help get the attention of drivers.

"My husband was on the way to work, he sent me a picture, like a video of the progress, it hadn't even been this much of it yet they were just putting it up and I was so excited that it was literally like a super bowl win for Weaver," said Roberts.

The hole in the school building from the November crash is temporarily covered up.