'It's alarming' | Weaver Academy parents voice concerns after car crashes into building

Students have been remote the past two days. The district is not sure if they will return to the building Monday or not.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — For the first time, we're seeing the damage from inside Weaver Academy in Greensboro.

It looks more like a movie set, from the pictures you see that the car is lodged in the wall. It's sticking halfway inside a classroom and there's damage and debris all over.

The crash forced Weaver Academy students to be remote for the second day in a row. Now parents want students and staff to have better protection from cars on the road.

"You send your kids off to school each day and you assume and hope for basic safety for your children, and to see the visual of a car that is actually inside a classroom that mowed into desks is terrifying," parent Heather Helms said.

Heather Helms' son is a freshman at Weaver Academy in Greensboro.

Even though the crash happened in the early hours of the morning, she said the thought of it happening during the school hours hits too close for comfort.

"There could've been a teacher in the classroom doing extra work, there could've been a janitor cleaning the school," Helms said.

This isn't the first time this has happened. Another driver crashed into the building in October. Since the summer city officials said there have been four crashes at the intersection of Washington and Spring Streets, where the school sits.

"Kids who are going to school to learn are frightened to be in school," Helms said. "It's alarming, I don't think it's overstating to suggest it's traumatic to see a classroom with a car sitting in it."

The Chief Operating Officer for Guilford County Schools, Michelle Reed, said they're working with the city to make improvements outside the school.

They would like to put concrete pillars or some type of protection to have a second layer of defense to make sure this doesn't happen again.

"We have gotten the clearance from our engineers that the building is structurally sound we have been doing all the clean-up process right now," Reed said.

Reflective poles were put up for now, but Helms said she still has concerns.

"We cannot expect our kids and teachers to learn and do their jobs in an environment where they are at risk of physical harm," Helms said. "Something needs to be done yesterday."