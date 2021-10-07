x
Weaver Academy switches to remote learning Thursday due to car accident

Weaver Academy announced early Thursday morning it would be remote for the day due to a car accident.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Weaver Academy students will learn remotely on Thursday, the school announced on social media this morning

Parents tell WFMY News 2 they got a phone call around 7:45 a.m. about the switch to remote. 

A district spokesperson said the switch was made due to a car accident. Officials said all kids are safe. A viewer shared a photo with us that appears to show structural damage to the school building caused by the crash. 

Credit: Viewer Submitted
A viewer shared this photo of structural damage at Weaver Academy due to an accident.

We're working to get more information about the crash from Greensboro Police Department. 

It's unclear if Weaver will be remote Friday as well.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates. 

