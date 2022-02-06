Hotline available to those affected by Weaver Fertilizer Co.

Anyone impacted by the Weaver co plant fire with health-related questions should direct their concerns to 866-412-7768. The medical hotline is available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition to this hotline, Love Out Loud, a local non-profit is accepting and distributing donations to help those affected. If you need financial help because of expenses during the evacuation, you can request it on the Love Out Loud website. You can also call 336-747-3067. You will need to prove you live in the area, but Love Out Loud says they will accept a wide variety of proof. The website also allows you to donate to the fund.