Weaver fertilizer townhall meeting

Businesses and residents impacted by the fire are rallying Wednesday night to explore further options.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Weaver Fertilizer plant fire evacuees are getting some help from the city. The Winston-Salem City Council approved a $1 million fund to help people impacted by the fire Monday night.

The Weaver plant fire was three weeks ago and some folks are still feeling the impacts. Even though city leaders approved the funding, there are still some details that need to be finalized.