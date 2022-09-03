Long lines out the door as Weaver fertilizer plant accepts reimbursement applications

Only expenses from 9 p.m. Jan 31 to 12 p.m. Feb. 4 are to be considered.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Were you affected by the weaver fire in Winston-Salem? If so, there is help available to you and your family.

People and evacuees impacted by the Weaver Fertilizer plant fire can now apply for reimbursements for fire-related expenses and lost wages.

The City of Winston-Salem said they are at the Fairgrounds Home & Garden Building from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Winston-Salem City Council approved a $1 million fund late last month to help people impacted by the Jan. 31 fire.

The line was out the door as applicants applied for reimbursement. If you missed the event today, you must apply online at the Experiment in Self Reliance Inc. website or call 336-722-9400 to make an appointment.

When you come to apply, please bring the following documents:

Receipts

Proof of income

Photo ID

Documentation of related expenses

Lost wages

Visit the City of Winston-Salem’s website for more information.

Hundreds of people are here at the Fairgrounds Home and Garden Building for the Weaver fire reimbursement program. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/E6t2Wr3VM8 — Amber Lake WFMY (@amberlakeTV) March 9, 2022

