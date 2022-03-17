Webster Road closed in Greensboro due to police investigation

Greensboro police said Webster Road is closed by Sails Way after a call about multiple shots fired.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police blocked off Webster Road in both directions as officers investigated a shots fired call Thursday afternoon.

Officers arrived around 5:51 p.m. A caller said numerous shots were fired in the area and that people could be injured.

Greensboro police said officers searched the apartment complex on Sails Way but did not find any victims or damaged property.

An investigation is underway with the road remaining temporarily closed.

Police did not have any suspect information.

This is a developing situation. WFMY News 2 is working to find out more on the investigation and when the road could reopen.