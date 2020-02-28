GREENSBORO, N.C. — With weddings in the U.S averaging around $33,000 according to the knot, many brides are looking for ways to cut costs.

One way to do that is by buying a consigned wedding dress at places like Songbirds Bridal, Formal and Consignments in Greensboro.

Owner Katy Stanley says January through April are her busiest months with brides looking to secure their dress for the big day.

Usually, the dress budget isn't the place, but Stanley wants to change that.

All her bridal gowns are $699 or less.

"So you can get a $3,000 brand new with the tags designer Justin Alexander, Mori Lee, Stella York bridal gown for $500, $600, or $699."

Some dresses are priced even less at $150!

She's able to offer great deals because her shop is a consignment shop.

"Consignment doesn't mean used it doesn't mean thrift. It just means that we are selling it on behalf of someone else," Stanley said.

The dresses come from other bridal boutiques across the Triad, state, and country.

"At the end of their season when their items haven't sold in their stores or they are on clearance in their store, they bring them to our store to put them on clearance prices," Stanley explained.

Stanley says her shop differs from a thrift shop because she's more particular about what they take.

"We inspect every item. They all have to be mint condition modern styles. No stains. No tears. No snags," she said.

If you see something you like, you have to move quickly.

"Our inventory is all one-of-a-kind so once it's gone it's gone. If you wait three weeks and come back you'll find a fresh new selection," Stanley said.

The prices are so low Stanley says brides often purchase a second dress for the reception.

It's a one-stop-shop for Songbirds brides, as the store also sells shoes, sashes, veils, and jewelry at a deep discount.

Stanley says everyone should look and feel fabulous on their wedding day without having to lose sleep over how much it cost to do so.

RELATED: Triad bridal shops and furniture stores feel the impacts of coronavirus

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775