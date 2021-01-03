FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A month-long cereal drive gets underway in Forsyth County during the month of March.
The Crisis Control Ministry is once again hosting its annual "Wee Care! Cereal Drive."
All month-long collection bins will be set up at various school and community locations.
Donations collected with then help local food pantries feed families experiencing a financial crisis.
The Kernersville and Winston-Salem food pantries feed more than 200 families a month.
The cereal drive runs from March 1 to March 31.
