Cereal drive gets underway in Forsyth County

Crisis Control Ministry is hosting its annual "Wee Care! Cereal Drive" during the month of March.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A month-long cereal drive gets underway in Forsyth County during the month of March. 

The Crisis Control Ministry is once again hosting its annual "Wee Care! Cereal Drive." 

All month-long collection bins will be set up at various school and community locations. 

Donations collected with then help local food pantries feed families experiencing a financial crisis. 

The Kernersville and Winston-Salem food pantries feed more than 200 families a month. 

The cereal drive runs from March 1 to March 31. 

For a list of locations where you can drop off donations, click here.

