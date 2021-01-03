Crisis Control Ministry is hosting its annual "Wee Care! Cereal Drive" during the month of March.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A month-long cereal drive gets underway in Forsyth County during the month of March.

The Crisis Control Ministry is once again hosting its annual "Wee Care! Cereal Drive."

All month-long collection bins will be set up at various school and community locations.

Donations collected with then help local food pantries feed families experiencing a financial crisis.

The Kernersville and Winston-Salem food pantries feed more than 200 families a month.

The cereal drive runs from March 1 to March 31.