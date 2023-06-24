Week of rain leads to a hazardous weekend along the Dan River

Earlier this week, the Dan River was flowing through Rockingham Co. at more than 4,000 cubic feet per second. Over the weekend flow rates and levels remained high.

MADISON, N.C. — The sun may have been shining a cost most of the Piedmont today.

A welcome sight after the sky opened up, leading to days of rain across the area.

These gates, however...are closed.

This is Madison River Park, which allows access to the Dan river.

After last weeks abundant rainfall, the river levels are up, creating a dangerous environment for anyone on the water.

"If a person was to get in trouble on the river, access to these people may have to be further down the river," said Rockingham County Emergency Management Director, Rodney Cates.

Cates says the Dan River is full of hazards, including rocks and low head dams.

Heavy rain like we saw last week adds to those hazards.

Not only is the river deeper because of the rainfall but it is flowing faster as well.

"Even the strong swimmer, even the very physically fit is no match to the current or flow of the river," said Cates.

On June 16th, the Dan River was about two-feet deep and flowed through Rockingham county at less than 1,000 cubic feet per second.

On Saturday, the river was flowing at more than double the flow rate and depth from June 16th, making tubing or kayaking dangerous.

Lee Mitchell with Mad Town tubing says, when river conditions improve, you still need to keep safety in mind.

"The key is you always know the section of river that you're getting on. You want to know water flow, depth and what you're going to be dealing with," said Mitchell.

Cates says no matter the river conditions, you need to have a life jacket while on the water.

"Tubes can be pierced by some of the things that are in the river some of the strainers, some of the rocks can pierce these tubes the raft itself is not a personal floatation device. People need to wear that personal floatation device," said Cates.