GREENSBORO, N.C. — After a stormy week, the rain continues Saturday. The good news, the rain is bringing some relief from the heat. Temperatures will be in the 70s for a few days and then hit hte 80s.

Another round of storms hit the Triad Friday night. The storm produced a lot of lightning, thunder along with heavy wind and rain.

As of 9:17 p.m. there were over 11, 000 outages in Guilford County.

Things got pretty serious at W. Cornwallis Dr. and N Church St as first responders had to push a car to safety from rising waters.

WFMY News 2's Ben Smart spoke to the driver of the car who said he was driving when the rainwater level ended up rising up to his waist. No one was hurt in the incident.

There was also flash flooding at Summit avenue near downtown Greensboro which is an area that is very susceptible to rising water.

Good Morning Executive Producer Courtney Kiley captured the exact moment her power actually went out from the impact of the storm.

Several high school football games were also postponed due to the intensity of Friday's storms. But as the saying goes, "Better safe than sorry."