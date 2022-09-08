Weekend rain may make weekend events tough to attend

With rain in the forecast, events taking place across the Triad this weekend are keeping a close eye on the radar and hoping for the best.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the weekend gets closer and closer, some events taking place on Saturday and Sunday are making sure to stay weather aware.

One of many events happening this weekend is the Balloon Festival sponsored by ALCOVETS.

At Cedar Rock Park in Alamance County, you'll see hot air balloons taking flight, weather permitting.

As an outdoor event with food trucks, vendors, live entertainment, and of course, flying hot air balloons, Balloons Operations Director, Marsha Lambertson, said the weather could impact this event.

"Balloons operate in really fair weather conditions so we like no rain unlimited visibility and nice calm winds,” Lambertson explains.

In severe weather instances, there likely won't be live entertainment at the Balloon Festival, or hot air balloons taking flight.

“If it’s sporadic rain we can work in between that. We will put the balloons in a flight hold in the event of a downpour situation but other than that we will be prepared to perform and put on a good show,“ Lambertson said, optimistic about the weekend weather.

She said there used to be a balloon festival in Alamance County 20 years ago so organizers are eager and ready to get it back up and running, or should we say flying.

"I think it’s important to get back and enjoy the community itself and to support the local community and just have a sense of being a part of something," Lambertson said.

Other events happening this weekend are the Folk Festival and Central Carolina Fair at the Greensboro coliseum.

The North Carolina Folk Festival happens every September and features hundreds of artists on different stages with continuous performances.

The Festival has always attracted large crowds of people to the downtown Greensboro area.

This three-day, free, festival starts Friday at Lebauer park.

Our WFMY News 2's Amber Lake is speaking with organizers of the NC Folk Festival about what their plans are in case of adverse weather.

We will update with more information soon.