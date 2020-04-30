GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ebenezer Lutheran Church wants your help collecting can food items for people in need during the pandemic.
The drive-by food drive is happening this Saturday, May 2, 2020.
All donations will be given to the Urban Ministries and local food pantries.
If you have any non-perishable food you want to donate, you can drop it off this week.
Here are the event details:
- Saturday, May 2, 2020
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- 310 S. Tremont Drive, Greensboro, NC
If you have any questions, you can call the church office at 336-272-5321.
