GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ebenezer Lutheran Church wants your help collecting can food items for people in need during the pandemic.

The drive-by food drive is happening this Saturday, May 2, 2020.

All donations will be given to the Urban Ministries and local food pantries.

If you have any non-perishable food you want to donate, you can drop it off this week.

Here are the event details:

Saturday, May 2, 2020

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

310 S. Tremont Drive, Greensboro, NC

If you have any questions, you can call the church office at 336-272-5321.

RELATED: ‘It’s all hands on’ | Winston-Salem siblings make, deliver homemade bagels for COVID-19 relief organizations

RELATED: As we say thank you to Cone Health, Cone Health says thank you right back

RELATED: 10 ways to help others during the coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Food Lion donates $50,000 to North Carolina food banks