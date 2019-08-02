GREENSBORO, N.C. — Henderson Miller says he and his wife ran out for an errand on Thursday afternoon.

When the couple returned to their Greensboro home, they found the door kicked in.

Once inside, Miller says they found a lot of their belongings missing: a brand new stroller, diapers, baby clothes, family heirlooms, jewelry and two TV's.

Miller called Greensboro Police right away to report the burglary on Rainbow Drive.

He says this couldn't have been worse timing. His wife is nine months pregnant. Now the couple doesn't know how they'll be able to replace everything in time for the baby's arrival.