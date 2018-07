Let's give a heartfelt welcome to Rio at the North Carolina Zoo!

The Zoo featured Rio, the baby Ocelot, in an adorable Facebook post from Wednesday.

Rio was born in May to Inca, his 13-year-old mom, and father Diego. The post says Rio is now on habitat, but only when mom decides to bring her out!

