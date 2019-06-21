The Atlantic Coast Conference is already having a big night in the NBA draft, even though it's only halfway through the first round.

The league had a record six players go in the lottery section of the first 14 picks. Meanwhile, Duke joined Florida in 2007 as the only programs with three top-10 picks in the same year after Zion Williamson went No. 1 to the New Orleans Pelicans, RJ Barrett third to the New York Knicks and Cam Reddish 10th to Atlanta.

De'Andre Hunter of NCAA champion Virginia is headed to Atlanta as the fourth overall pick. Then North Carolina had two early picks in point guard Coby White going seventh to Chicago and Cameron Johnson being a surprise selection at No. 11 to Phoenix — which had traded down in a deal with Minnesota.

ACC Players Drafted To NBA

(So Far!)

Zion Williamson selected No. 1 in the NBA by New Orleans Pelicans. Becomes 4th Duke Men's Basketball player to go first overall in draft history.

Duke's RJ Barrett goes third overall in the NBA Draft to the NY Knicks.

Virginia's De'Andre Hunter wore a Los Angeles Lakers hat when he was picked fourth overall.

The Chicago Bulls drafted North Carolina point guard Coby White with the No. 7 overall pick on Thursday.

Duke's Cam Reddish drafted by the Atlanta Hawks with the 10th pick in the NBA Draft.

UNC's Cameron Johnson selected 11th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Hokies Nickeil Alexander-Walker with the 17th pick headed to the Pelicans

UNC's Nassir Little headed to Portland with the 25th pick in the NBA Draft

UVA's Ty Jerome drafted 24th overall by the Sixers (headed to the Celtics via trade)

Brooklyn Nets take FSU Mfiondu Kabengele with 27th pick in the NBA Draft (headed to LA Clippers via trade)

ACC Goes Big At The NBA Draft North Carolina's Coby White walks onstage after the Chicago Bulls selected him as the seventh overall in the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Duke's Zion Williamson, left, and RJ Barrett speak before the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Virginia's De'Andre Hunter, right, is greeted by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected with the fourth pick overall by the Los Angeles Lakers during the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Duke's RJ Barrett, right, poses for photographs with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the third pick overall by the New York Knicks during the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Prospective NBA draft picks pose for a group photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, with basketball, before the NBA draft Thursday, June 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) FILE - In this March 29, 2019, file photo, North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) heads to the basket past Auburn's Chuma Okeke (5) during the first half of a men's NCAA tournament college basketball Midwest Regional semifinal game, in Kansas City, Mo. Johnson is a first-round prospect in Thursday's NBA draft. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) Nickeil Alexander-Walker, a sophomore basketball player from Virginia Tech, attends the NBA Draft media availability, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in New York. The draft will be held Thursday, June 20. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

JUST FOR THE FUN OF IT

You might not know this but a few months ago in April Duke University’s Zion Williamson took to the hardwood for another special reason ahead of the NBA Draft. Williamson made a slam dunk for an expecting couple from Greensboro to reveal their baby's gender!

But besides the slamdunk, Williamson has a massive wingspan! To celebrate that Popeyes in New Orleans is selling a 6-foot and 10 inches long wingspan for $75 but it includes 77 pieces of chicken!

Popeyes makes 6-foot 10-inch wingspan in honor of Zion Williamson

Popeyes

For fun, we had WFMY News 2's Luke Lyddon take his own wingspan which is 6 foot and nine inches! Not too bad!

WFMY News 2's Luke Lyddon's wingspan is 6-foot 9-inches long!

WFMY News 2