'We're hoping there's a miracle' | Family of woman still missing on Dan River shares message of resilience

The Villano family shared why they don't plan on giving up, after they survived a tubing accident. They also are advocating for safety changes along the river.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The family of the pregnant woman still missing on the Dan River said they will not give up.

Wednesday was day six of the search for Teresa Villano. She's one of nine tubers who went over a dam on June 16.

"We're hoping there's a miracle," her sister, Angelica Villano said.

Four people died and four others survived.

"Unfortunately, it was a good trip gone bad," her twin brother, Ruben Villano said, "I just want some type of closure for her."

The family said they were not aware of the dam when they set out tubing Wednesday evening.

Ruben Villano is one of the four people who survived the accident. His wife, Bridish Crawford and 7-year-old son, Isiah Crawford were among those killed.

His niece, 15-year-old Sophia Wilson also died along with Antonio Ramon, who Ruben said was his sister's husband.

The family said there's a long road ahead. Funeral costs are piling up as some family members, like Sophia Wilson, will be buried in their home state of Indiana.

"We need to raise $10,000 and right now we have a little over $5,000," Ruben Villano said.

It all comes as they wait for Teresa to be found.

"I'm not going anywhere," Ruben Villano said, "Ilive here in Eden, North Carolina where my wife wanted me to be and just gotta take it one day at a time."

A crew of three along with a search dog looked from Draper Landing to the Virginia State Line Wednesday, turning up no new leads.

Rockingham County officials said the search effort will scale down with resources exhausted. Emergency Management Director Rodney Cates said they are not giving up.

Angelica Villano said they would like to see more community search efforts along the river's banks.

The family is also advocating for more safety precautions on the river.

Duke Energy put up larger warning signs to alert rivergoers of the dam ahead. Angelica said those steps come too late for the ones her family lost.

"It just hurts that there had to be mortalities for them to put up the signs," she said.