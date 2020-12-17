'We're seeing them die and struggle and suffer' | Cone Health chaplain shares experience inside COVID-19 hospital

Chaplain Brittany Varner has comforted COVID-19 patients at Cone Health for months - holding their hands and praying with them - when family is unable to be there.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Wednesday, North Carolina reported 98 coronavirus-related deaths in a 24-hour span - the highest number we've seen yet during the pandemic.

Among the frontline heroes working tirelessly to keep patients alive are hospital chaplains - offering support to patients, families and staff during this difficult time.

Being a chaplain is a purpose-driven field of work - and Brittany Varner is one of those who answered the call to serve. Over the past year, she says she's never felt as great a sense of purpose than she does now.

Varner says bringing comfort to people in distress during a pandemic comes with a new set of challenges.

"You are literally covered from head to toe and you have to use your voice. You have to use your words...your heart to convey your message to the patient," she said.

The Cone Health chaplain for the Green Valley COVID-19 hospital says days can be tough. Often, patients feel isolated - unable to see family. Staff struggle with burnout, feeling worn out and angry.

"That comes from hurt," Varner said, "That comes from grief from losing patients and losing people."

She wishes everyone could see and understand the gravity of the situation - inside the hospitals as cases continue to rise.

"It is heartbreaking to have to sit beside someone who is dying of an illness that has just wreaked havoc in our country. To hold their hand and know that their loved one can't be there in person to bring comfort," she said, "And of course, they never die alone."

As the virus rages on, Varner says the healthcare workers continue to fight, coming together as a team stronger than ever.

When it comes to this pandemic - she says, take it from the frontline heroes.

"Please, just listen to the personal stories of the nurses and the doctors and the chaplains - those of us who are at the bedside and with these people. We're seeing them die, and struggle, and suffer."