GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 has been tracking 32-year-old Antonio Woods' every move for months.

Except, we didn't know his name at the time.

Greensboro Police say Woods was arrested in connection with stealing from 8 different places.

But a month ago, Police said the number of places he's targeted was more than 10.

The explanation? Police say the investigation is ongoing, so more charges aren't out of the question.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office says more charges are likely from other agencies. The Sheriff's Office previously said Woods was suspected of stealing from locations in Jamestown, Gibsonville and Burlington as well.

WFMY News 2 revisited some of the locations Woods targeted to see how they feel now that he's behind bars.

"It feels good it feels like we can work safely without having to worry about him coming back to rob us again," the store clerk at Great Stops on N. Church Street said.

Police say two Family Fare's were also hit by Woods.

Jeff Mercer, Business Consultant with Family Fare Convenience Stores in Greensboro, says his arrest is a big relief.



"Well to be honest with you I was thrilled," Mercer exclaimed. "I feel that we were on edge not knowing where this guy was going to strike next."

Mercer said he's glad no one got hurt during the thefts.

"Right now I can say we’re relieved, really relieved," Mercer continued. "I would like to thank everyone involved in this investigation, it was done the right way without anyone getting hurt."

Mercer gave Greensboro Police, and even WFMY News 2 some credit.

"We need to give a special thanks to the Greensboro police department for the work they did, I also feel like your station, News 2 was instrumental."

But we of course cannot take the credit. Officials say it was one crime stoppers anonymous tip that led to Woods' arrest.

Guilford Crime Stoppers says anonymous tips have helped solve nearly 8,900 cases since it was founded in 1981.

Woods was taken into custody on July 31 without incident.

Investigators say he's charged he's charged for:

May 13th robbery at Subway located at 2105 Pyramids Village Blvd.

May 16th robbery at Subway located at 3011 Spring Garden St.

May 25th robbery at Subway located at 2609 Battleground Ave.

June 2nd robbery at BP located at 4700 W. Market St.

June 6th robbery at Exxon located at E. Gate City Blvd.

June 9th robbery at Circle K located at 2522 Randleman Rd.

June 29th robbery at Family Fare located at 3931 Battleground Ave.

July 12th robbery at Great Stops located at 3901 N. Church St.

Woods is facing one count of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, five counts of Felony Larceny, Five counts of Felony Possession of Stolen Property, two counts of Misdemeanor Larceny and two counts of Misdemeanor Possession of Stolen Proper.