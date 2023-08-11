x
West Davidson High student dies after crash

School officials said Camden Snow died after a crash in Davidson County.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County high school student is dead after a crash.

Davidson County Schools officials confirmed the person who died in the crash was West Davidson High School student Camden Snow.

Troopers said the crash happened Monday around 5:13 p.m. when Snow's car hit a guy wire and then crashed into a tree.

Davidson County Schools released this statement.:

We were saddened to learn of the tragic accident and of Camden's death. We know that beginning a new school year without Camden will be especially difficult for his friends at West Davidson. Counselors were available today for students who were members of the West Davidson Band with Camden, and we will continue to provide support for students as we begin the school year. We want to offer our most sincere condolences to Camden's family and friends as they face difficult days ahead.

