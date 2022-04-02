Road reopens after overnight fire in Greensboro

Greensboro Police said a structure fire closed a portion of West Elmsley Drive early Saturday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire overnight in Greensboro.

Police said a fire broke out on West Elmsley Drive early Saturday morning.

The structure fire closed all lanes of West Elmsley Drive between Teakwood Drive and Old Treybrooke Drive.

Greensboro Police and Greensboro Fire were on scene investigating. There is no word on what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.

The road reopened before 2 a.m.