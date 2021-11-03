West Forsyth High cancels two football games after student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

West Forsyth High canceled Friday’s varsity football game against East Forsyth High.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — West Forsyth High school canceled two of its upcoming football games after a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Athletics.

The school canceled its West Forsyth Junior Varsity game tonight against East Surry High School. They also canceled Friday’s varsity football game against East Forsyth.

School officials said they were made aware Thursday a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19.