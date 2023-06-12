West JJ Drive shooting leaves 1 injured in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A shooting in Greensboro left a person injured Sunday.
Greensboro police said they responded to the 300 block of West JJ Drive on reports of an unknown medical problem shortly before 10:30 p.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.
The person was taken to a hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
