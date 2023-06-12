West JJ Drive shooting leaves 1 injured in Greensboro

Police said they responded to the 300 block of West JJ Drive and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A shooting in Greensboro left a person injured Sunday.

Greensboro police said they responded to the 300 block of West JJ Drive on reports of an unknown medical problem shortly before 10:30 p.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The person was taken to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.