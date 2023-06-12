x
West JJ Drive shooting leaves 1 injured in Greensboro

Police said they responded to the 300 block of West JJ Drive and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.
Credit: TheaDesign - stock.adobe.com

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A shooting in Greensboro left a person injured Sunday.

Greensboro police said they responded to the 300 block of West JJ Drive on reports of an unknown medical problem shortly before 10:30 p.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The person was taken to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

