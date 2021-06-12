More West Michigan schools close as threats continue

Both Fruitport Community Schools and Grand Haven Area Public Schools will be closed, along with Muskegon Catholic Central.

Some school districts in West Michigan are closing Monday “out of an abundance of caution” due to threats.

Both Fruitport Community Schools and Grand Haven Area Public Schools will be closed, along with Muskegon Catholic Central High School. The districts cited threats of violence as a reason for the closures following the deadly shooting last week in Oxford.

Fruitport Community Schools closed Friday after a threat that was “specific and time bound” was received and reported to the police. Investigation into that threat is ongoing, which is why the closure has expanded to Monday.

In Grand Haven, threats have been circulating on the social media app Snapchat, according to a letter to community members. The closure includes all after-school events, activities and facility rentals. The school says the district will remain closed Tuesday as police continue to investigate these threats.

The shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County killed four students and injured seven others, including a teacher.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.