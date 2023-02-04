It is unknown when power will be restored.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A blown transformer has left West Wendover Ave and Stanley Road without power.

The City of Greensboro reports that Duke Power is currently on the scene assessing repairs, but it is unknown when power will be restored.

This is a developing story.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

SUBSCRIBE to us on YouTube | https://bit.ly/2vsX74I

Follow us on social media:

Download the WFMY News 2 app: