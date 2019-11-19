HIGH POINT, N.C. — Counter protesters gathered outside a Guilford County high school Monday morning in the most colorful way. They said it was also to send a message to the protesters.

Westboro Baptist Church's website stated members would be protesting some of High Point Central's clubs.

The Parasol Patrol, Guilford County Schools' superintendent Sharon Contreras and dozens of others came to the school in show of support to the students.

"We were ready to face them and them them know we don't tolerate this sort of hatred, " Contreras said."We're not intimidated by hatred or bigotry and love will always overcome hatred."

Westboro Baptist Church was scheduled to hold other protests throughout the day at Guilford College, UNCG, and Duke University.

