GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools says a student was injured during a classroom experiment at Western Guilford High School on Wednesday.

GCS did not have any further details about the incident.

Guilford County EMS confirmed an ambulance was dispatched to the school on Wednesday around 2 p.m. EMS says the incident was called in by the school resource officer. EMS was not able to give details about injuries or what happened.

We're working to get more information on the incident. Keep checking back for updates as this is a developing story.

