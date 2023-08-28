Western High student found with gun after going through body scanner

The district says the body scanners are doing their job at keeping guns off middle and high school campuses.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools officials said body scanners stopped a gun from getting onto Western High's campus on the first day of school.

GCS said one of its Evolv screeners caught the gun Monday morning. Staff and an SRO responded to the situation and the student did not make it through the security line, officials said.

Greensboro police said the student tried to grab the bookbag and run away during the visual inspection. The SRO then chased and stopped the student. GPD said police dogs found two guns outside of the school - both of which had been reported stolen.

The 17-year-old student is being charged with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, carrying concealed weapon, and weapons violation on school property. A juvenile court counselor was contacted and secure custody was approved.

Officials said no one was threatened or harmed. Additional law enforcement responded to the school as is standard protocol when a gun is found on school grounds.

"We encourage families to have conversations with students and each other about the severity of children gaining access to weapons and the consequences they face if they are found on educational property. We also want to remind families and students to say something if you see something suspicious and only share information you can personally verify," GCS officials said.

Body scanners debuted in 26 GCS high schools last year. Four guns were found on high school campuses, and scanners detected two of them.

The scanners are now in the district's 22 middle schools.

