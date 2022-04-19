Archdale nursing home ordered not to accept new patients

NCDHHS said in a letter to Westwood Health and Rehabilitation that conditions at the facility were "detrimental to the health and safety of the residents."

ARCHDALE, N.C. — A Triad nursing home has been ordered by the NCDHHS not to accept any new patients.

NCDHHS sent a letter to Westwood Health and Rehabilitation in Archdale on Thursday, giving notice of the admissions suspension. The facility was investigated by the state health department two days prior.

The letter from the state health department said that conditions at Westwood were "detrimental to the health and safety of the residents."

NCDHHS did not share particulars about the violations.