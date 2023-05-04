Wet 'n Wild Emerald Pointe closed Wednesday due to weather impacts

Water park representatives said they hope to be back open on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Put away your swimsuits and floaties, folks.

Wet 'n Wild Emerald Pointe Water Park will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 16 due to impacts from the severe storms on Tuesday.

Representatives said the water park will hopefully be back open on Thursday, Aug. 17, pending power restoration to the park.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.