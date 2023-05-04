Wet 'n Wild Emerald Pointe closed Wednesday due to weather impacts

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Put away your swimsuits and floaties, folks.
Wet 'n Wild Emerald Pointe Water Park will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 16 due to impacts from the severe storms on Tuesday.
Representatives said the water park will hopefully be back open on Thursday, Aug. 17, pending power restoration to the park.
