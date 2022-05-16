Wet 'N Wild Emerald Pointe prepares for opening day of the 2022 Season

For the first time in decades, the Greensboro park will open a weekend before Memorial Day weekend.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wet ‘N Wild Emerald Pointe officially opens for the 2022 season this Saturday. It’s the first time in decades the Greensboro park will open a weekend before Memorial Day weekend.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. this Saturday and Sunday. Staff hopes the community will come out to kick off celebrating summer early.

“We’re going to have live music, we’re going to have a dance party, we’re going to have giveaways, games,” Director of Marketing & Sales Kaylah Macauley said. “It’s something for everyone to enjoy and we’re just going to have a big party and we want everyone to be invited to kick off summer early for us here at Wet ‘N Wild Emerald Pointe.”

This season Wet ‘N Wild will debut an all-new attraction. The Bombs Away drop slides are the first new attraction since 2015. Riders can pick between a straight-speed six-story, 70-degree drop or a twisting, turning loop through a closed 300-foot-long tube. It’s all part of appealing to families looking for some summer fun.

“We’re a family fun staycation,” Macauley said. “We truly have something for everyone. High thrill, to the lazy river, to two large kitty areas as well.”

In addition to starting early, the water park has also extended the calendar year and will stay open the weekend after Labor Day.

This is the second season the park has had a major push to hire workers after it had to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With more days and more ways to play, Wet ‘N Wild needs more workers for the 2022 season. Organizers said hiring for the upcoming season has been difficult, especially when it comes to hiring lifeguards.

“We just recently again in April increased our wages for our lifeguards, they’re now making $15/hour,” Macauley said. “We still are continuing hiring this season. As we know turnover will happen, our college kids go back to school early, so we encourage those who are still looking for a fun job to apply online.”