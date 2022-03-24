Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe hiring 600 employees for new season

The waterpark in Greensboro plans to open early this season and is looking to hire 600 employees.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe is hiring hundreds of workers.

The waterpark plans to open early this season and is looking to hire 600 employees. Seasonal positions include lifeguards, food service, retail, park services and more with pay rates up to $13 per hour depending on the position. The park plans to open May 21 this year, before Memorial Day Weekend.

“Taking a seasonal role is the best way to get your foot in the door for those interested in the unique, rewarding world of working in a water park,” says General Manager Adam Good. “Most Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe full-time Team Members, myself included, trace their roots back to a seasonal role with us, and countless more credit the experience with a strong start to their career, whether in a similar field or something totally different.”