GREENSBORO, N.C. — "Have we met our quota for rain this month?"

It's a question we received in the weather department a lot in January, and now in February too.

It seems like we can't get more than a couple days of nice and dry weather but, we've sure had our fair share of rain. So, how does all this rain stack up to what we normally get? As a matter of fact, it's blown way past the normal monthly rainfall for both January and February!

Way above normal rainfall for this point in the year

WFMY

For the month of January, our normal rainfall is just over three inches, 3.06". We ended up with just shy of five inches for the first month of 2020.

In February, we were hoping things would be a bit drier, but in reality it's been even wetter! Normal rainfall for February is 2.96". We've more than doubled that with our rainfall *so far* this month totaling 7.21". Over half of that came early in the month on Thursday, February 6th when we had 3.69" of rain in one day.

Putting both months of rainfall together, we total 12.19" so far this year, making this the wettest first two months of the year on record. The previous record at this point in the year was 11.98" in 1936.

But that's not the only record we broke today...

WFMY

It's now the wettest February on record for the Triad since records started being kept in 1903. There's only been 2 Februaries on record with more than 7" of rain and this is now one of them. The last time it happened was 1929 with 7.04" of rain.