Rescue teams are working through the holiday weekend to find any other victims of the Camp Fire in California.

So far, 84 people have died and more than 500 are missing. More than 13,000 people lost their homes. Being homeless over Thanksgiving weekend made it even more heartbreaking, so firefighters and other volunteers donated food and time to serve the victims.

People and groups from across the country are in California helping with relief efforts. WFMY News 2's Chad Silber's sister, Erin, is one of them.

WATCH: Erin Video Chats with Chad about the mission

She's in Chico, volunteering with Children's Disaster Services to help the youngest victims. Erin has been there for days to make sure children who lost everything, have someone to talk to. It's exhausting, but important work.

"These days get to be very long and just the story that you're hearing and the kids that you're seeing and the things that they're telling you about someone they may have lost or a pet they may have lost or that they have nothing anymore, it really can weigh you down," said Erin Silber.

Her program partners with the Red Cross and FEMA. She'll return home to Florida in a couple days.

