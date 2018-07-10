GREENSBORO, N.C. -- WFMY News 2 was the proud sponsor of the "Light the Night" walk!

The walk took place on Saturday, October 6, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Country Park in Greensboro.

Money raised by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society from the event will now go on to help support the research of blood cancer treatments.

PHOTOS | Light The Night Walk 2018!

PHOTOS | Light The Night Walk 2018!

The mission of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.

The walk was also a way to celebrate, honor, and remember those impacted by cancer.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY