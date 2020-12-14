Keeping donors safe from coronavirus as they help save lives at WFMY Holiday Blood Drive

Join WFMY and the American Red Cross for the 56th annual holiday blood drive on Tuesday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We're hoping you can roll up your sleeve and give the gift of life at the 56th annual WFMY Holiday Blood Drive in partnership with the Red Cross.

It's Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Piedmont Hall at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

Safety is top of mind this year. Before you even walk through the door to donate, your temperature will be taken.

Face coverings are required throughout the entire donating process and hand sanitizer will be readily available.

Social distancing will be in place for everyone involved.

If you're at risk and worried about being around a lot of people, the Red Cross has some advice.

"If someone is worried about going out and has underlying conditions and its not safe for them to go out, that they would consider asking someone who they know to donate blood," Maya Franklin, Red Cross spokesperson, said.

Despite the pandemic, blood is still greatly needed. Franklin said donations are always down this time of year due to the holiday rush.

"One blood donation can help impact up to three lives, giving a patient's family the opportunity to create memories during the holiday season and beyond," Franklin said.

If you're interested in participating, it is highly recommended you sign up online ahead of time to help the Red Cross adhere to social distancing guidelines.

You can make an appointment to give blood call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code “WFMY.” You can also download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Not only will you be donating blood, but medical professionals will test your blood for COVID-19 antibodies. Franklin said it will be like a 'mini check-up' at the doctor.