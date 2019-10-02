GREENSBORO, N.C. — The International Civil Rights Center and Museum had it's annual gala Saturday. Our Taheshah Moise emmced the event with Sandra Huges recognized for her work with the museum.

WFMY News 2 also got the Circle of Civil Rights Champion award for helping the Center. And long time WFMY News 2 Community Relations VP and all around Greensboro icon Shirley Frye was also given the Lifetime Community Service Award.

The International Civil Rights Center & Museum is at the sight of the old Woolworth's where four North Carolina A&T students sat down at the white's only lunch counter and ignited Amerca's sit in movement.