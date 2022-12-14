WFMY News 2 is hype about the holidays!

Digital Producer Blair Barnes rallied the WFMY News 2 crew to get into the Christmas/holiday spirit by spreading more than just holiday cheer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is spreading holiday cheer outside and inside the newsroom!

Digital Producer Blair Barnes started a thing by lighting up the newsroom with her Christmas lights, so she's challenged her co-workers to do the same!

Well, it actually started when she turned heads in the newsroom after decorating for Halloween.

Of course, Blair had everyone wondering what she would do next. So, she had no choice but to go all out for the brightest season of them all.

Take a look at Daniel Crew's desk. He's all decked out. He even put on a red suit!

Sydni Moore's gingerbread man and the house is such a delightful treat!

Hunter Funk took it to herself to bring Santa's workshop to the newsroom.

Who's that hanging from the ceiling? Santa of course!? Silly Santa, there aren't any cookies up there.

Hunter even added Santa's little helpers... If you look closely, she printed out pictures of the staff and added elf ears and elf hats to everyone at News 2.

Digital Producer Terrence Jefferies is even having a jolly good time!

Amber Lake is serving up twos, smiles, and a desk full of magic. Be sure to say hello to mittens. (I think that's what she called him.)

Director Micaela Curry is simply having a wonderful Christmas time.

Account Executive Janet Smith from our sales team took us dashing through an evergreen Christmas tree forest.

Lauren Coleman is here and she's is merry and bright!

Ben Briscoe took us through a walk of his Winter Wonderland. Check out that DISCO BALL!!

Julie Luck's presence is a present, so check out how she wrapped her gift!

Over in the sales department, Digital Marketing Director Cami Marshall-Anthony and her door of colorful lavish lights.

Tim Buckley brought us a 'weather tree'. It's looking mighty cloudy with a chance of season's greetings. 'OH Weather tree, OH weather Tree, how lovely are those cold fronts'