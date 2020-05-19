WFMY News 2 website has a sleek new look!

You asked for it and here it is! We’ve updated our design to make it easier to navigate and look more like what you see in our newscasts.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Welcome to the new and improved wfmynews2.com. Since you’re reading this you’ve probably already noticed some changes to our site. We’ll tell you more about them.

As you spend time on the WFMY News 2 site, you’re going to notice a few changes. We’ve updated our design to make it easier to navigate and look more like what you see while watching our newscasts.

We made these design changes based on your feedback. We did surveys and received thousands of responses.

Here’s what’s new:

A Fresh Look: A little less white and a little more color!

A little less white and a little more color! Navigation: We made it easier to find the sections that you care about the most, like News, Weather and Live Video

We made it easier to find the sections that you care about the most, like News, Weather and Live Video Faster Load: Pages will load much faster, so you’re not waiting long to get to the content you want

Pages will load much faster, so you’re not waiting long to get to the content you want Search: Our search bar can now easily be found, and it works much better

Our search bar can now easily be found, and it works much better Weather: We put more emphasis on weather by giving key elements, like the forecast and radar, their own pages

We put more emphasis on weather by giving key elements, like the forecast and radar, their own pages Live Video: It’s now much easier to find our live newscasts and live breaking news video

It’s now much easier to find our live newscasts and live breaking news video Alerts: Weather alerts, closings and delays have been split up so you can find just what you’re looking for without sifting through information overload

Weather alerts, closings and delays have been split up so you can find just what you’re looking for without sifting through information overload Related Stories: When you’re reading something and want more on the topic, you’ll easily find suggestions

As with new changes, there will probably be things you like and even love. There even might be a few things you don’t like that much. That’s why we want to hear from you. Send your feedback to webteam@wfmy.com so we can make this the best experience for you.

