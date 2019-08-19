GREENSBORO, N.C. — They say it's the best four years of your life, so make it count!

As classes begin for most Triad colleges this week, the staff at WFMY News 2 wants to send well wishes and a bit of advice to students entering or heading back to college. Best of luck on a successful school year to all of you! Keep scrolling to check out our advice and feel free to use it!

WFMY Staff's College Pics! Stacey Spivey, GMS anchor and reporter, gets her cheer on for Arkansas State University! She graduated in 2013. Nya Coleman (right), producer at WFMY, hugs her friend on graduation day. Nya Coleman, producer, had a pretty sweet setup in her dorm! Nya Coleman, middle, on her graduation day. Nya is a producer at WFMY News 2. Brett Anderson, director at WFMY, graduated from WVU. Tosha Brown (far left), producer at WFMY, snaps a pic with her college friends. Tracey McCain and her husband take a photo with Dr. Harold Martin, Chancellor NC A&T.

My advice to students would be to remember college is the best time of your life, but it’s also a time to be kind and give back to others.

As much as college is a time to “find” yourself, it’s also about gaining perspective and recognizing your gifts as ways to help those around you. -- Tracey McCain, Good Morning Show anchor

DO NOT TAKE ALL 8am CLASSES! It’s not like High School. 😊 -- Eric Chilton, meteorologist, UNC

You are about to have some of the best years of your life! Have so much fun and get involved with organizations on campus whether it be Greek Life or Student Government. But no matter how much fun you have, ALWAYS go to class. You want your professors to see you care. During the first week, I would always introduce myself to all of my professors. That way if you’re having any sorts of trouble with the class and need their help, they already know who you are! Grades are important, but they aren’t everything. Making connections can go a long way in the real world. -- Stacey Spivey, Good Morning Show anchor and reporter, Arkansas State University Class of 2013

You don’t need to feel like you have to know exactly what you want to do early on. It’s okay to go in undecided! My major changed Sophomore year and I don’t regret those informative freshman semesters as I explored my different academic passions. -- Manning Franks, photojournalist, High Point University Class of 2018

Call yo mama! Go to class! The cafeteria food gets better when you have visitors on campus! -- Ziris Savage, producer, NC A&T Class of 2016

Find a buddy in class who can help you with homework or projects and catch you up if you do ever have to miss class! -- Courtney Kiley, executive producer, Univ. of Missouri Class of 2015

My advice to college students would be to take advantage of internships when you can! It’s great experience and could help you in the process of finding a job after graduation. Also, call your parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters and so on! It means a lot to them! -- Brett Anderson, director, West Virginia University Class of 2017

My academic advice would be to have a planner, a calendar, or google calendar at your finger tips at all times. Those assignment due dates will sneak up on you if you don’t keep track. Also, if it’s possible, don’t take 8:00am classes. Trust me. It’s not the same as waking up for high school. I also didn’t have classes on Fridays. It’s a good opportunity to give yourself a study day before you enjoy your weekend and forget about your test on Monday.

My social advice would be, keep and open mind. You may think one way, but when you meet someone who challenges what you believe, do run away from it. Try and understand their point of view as they try to understand yours. I left college with completely different beliefs than what I went in with. Also, find a friend or friends who are going to stick with you along the journey. Maybe it will be your roommate. Mine was! We were roommates and best friends freshman and sophomore year and she became my sorority sister during senior year. From friends to sisters, and when the time comes, she’ll be may maid of honor. Cherish your college friends. Because those are the ones who went through the kid to adult transition with you. You can call them anytime and you can bet they probably understand how you’re feeling after the first couple years after graduation. Enjoy college -- period! It’s an amazing four years if you make it out to be. -- Nya Coleman, producer, Kent State University Class of 2018

Get into a routine of planning, preparing, and studying for upcoming quizzes, exams and other assignments. As soon as I got my syllabus for each class, I would write down each exam date, quiz date, etc. on a huge desk calendar. It helped so much with preparing! Okay, now for the fun advice -- go to athletic events! It's hype! And of course, cherish these years of your life, because it's true what they say - it goes by fast. You'll create friendships that will last a lifetime. -- Megan Allman, digital producer, UNCC Class of 2012

Get some sleep!!!! It doesn’t do anyone, or their grades, any good not to sleep. Work on developing time management skills to better plan out when you can get work done, and get a regular amount of sleep in. If you fall behind, don’t hesitate to let your professor know you’ve possibly taken on too much, and ask for help. They want you to succeed and not die trying. Plus, they’ll be more willing to sit down and talk with you about options if you’re straightforward both with them and yourself about your workload and mental health. More sleep equals fewer breakdowns!

Prioritize friendship. If you find love, balance that with your friendships. Never let the friendship go over a spat, or disagreement. It’s nearly impossible to go through college without the friends that will make up your support system. There will be days in the future where you miss the friends you once had, memories that both bring you joy and pain if you let go of a friendship for no valid reason, or even times where you’re just miles away from your friends and all you have is a phone call. People grow up, yes, but real friendships grow together despite it all. College is not four years, but for life when it comes to building friendships. -- Tosha Brown, producer, Sweet Briar College Class of 2016

Take advantage of any and all amenities and facilities your school offers. You’re going to miss having having meal swipes, a free gym, and places to hang out. -- Jasmine Bush, editor, High Point University Class of 2019

Back to College in the Triad! HPU freshman Alyssa Dowdy hugs her mom after arriving to HPU’s campus on Saturday. Hundreds of HPU faculty, staff and students welcomed new students to campus and moved their belongings into their residence halls. Doug Hall, assistant director of HPU’s Office of Career and Professional Development, is pictured in the foreground directing families. From to left right are Mike, Dayle and Julie Harvey, of Warsaw, Indiana, as Dayle moves into the University Center II. Ryan Apperson, of Louisville, Kentucky, settles into Finch Hall, which houses students in HPU’s Honors Program. Sophomore Dalton Lucas was one of 300 students who volunteered to help freshmen move into their residence halls. 5) HPU’s Class of 2023 includes students from 43 states. HPU’s Class of 2023 includes students from 43 states. Thousands of out-of-state visitors filled the city and the campus this weekend for HPU’s Welcome Week, which provides an economic boost to the city.

