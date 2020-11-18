WFMY News 2 partners with Friendly Center, Second Harvest Food Bank for upcoming 'Waving Santa Donation Drive-thru' event

Those who donate a bag of 10 non-perishable food items at the drive-thru will receive a commemorative waving Santa bobble arm doll.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, one in six people in the Triad, do not have enough to eat.

That's why WFMY News 2 is partnering with Friendly Center and Second Harvest Food Bank for the 'Waving Santa Donation Drive-thru' event! That's where you can help out and drop off food donations.

The event will take place in the Regal Grand theater parking lot in the Friendly Shopping Center from on Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. -12 p.m.

The purpose of the event is to help feed families throughout the Triad.

Those who donate a bag of non-perishable food items at the drive-thru will receive a commemorative waving Santa bobble arm doll. Only one bobble-arm doll is allowed per car with a minimum donation of 10 non-perishable items.