GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's almost time for the Carolina Panther's third preseason game of the year. The Panthers take on the New England Patriots Thursday 8/22 at 7:30 p.m.

The third preseason game is traditionally the game where a majority of teams starters play the majority of the first half, and this is no different for the Panthers.

Cam Newton is expected to start and play a considerable number of snaps. This will be the first and only preseason action for Newton so it's a must-see!

As the Official Station of The Carolina Panthers, we will air the game Thursday night, however, there will be some programming changes you need to be aware of.

So check out the tentative schedule and make sure you set those DVRs!

The Schedule is as follows:

- Panthers @ Patriots 7:30-10:30 p.m. (could run longer)

-WFMY News/Panther special 10:30 p.m. (once game wraps)

-WFMY News 2 at 11 (11-11: 35 p.m.)

-The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (11:35-12: 37 a.m.)

-The Late Late Show with James Corden

Programming Changes:

-Big Brother (1:37-2:37 a.m.)

-The Big Bang Theory (2:37-3:07 a.m.)

-Young Sheldon (3:07-3:37 a.m.)

-Jeopardy (3:37-4 a.m.)

