Wake Forest University announced it will postpone the commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest University announced it will cancel Family Weekend and Homecoming this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university also announced it will postpone the commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020.

Family Weekend was originally scheduled for Oct. 9-11 and Homecoming Weekend for Nov. 6-8.

Wake Forest said it will plan to hold the commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 22, 2021.