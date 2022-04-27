Special athletes go for the win during Victory Day at Wake Forest University

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — They scored touchdowns, made the tackles and cheered for each other all while playing with heart on the gridiron!
Wake Forest Football and the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Winston-Salem teamed up for "Victory Day."
The day gives special athletes one-on-one time with football players and cheerleaders to encourage them to go the distance. Dozens of athletes participated in the event. There were lots of smiles on the field along with some big hits. The athletes got to score touchdowns, play defense, make their way through the football agility course while learning to throw, catch and of course block.
The athletes also got their own jersey and medal for taking part in Victory Day. The day was founded in 2010 by Aaron Segedi, a 7th grade Science teacher and Varsity Football Defensive Coordinator in Trenton, Michigan, who is also a two-time cancer survivor.