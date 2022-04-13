The President is coming to the Triad! What this means for the area.

President Biden heads to Guilford County Thursday. Guilford County Commission Chair, Skip Alston, explains the importance of the trip.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the North Carolina A&T Alumni Foundation and Event Center prep for a presidential appearance Wednesday, Guilford County Commission Chair, Skip Alston, is eager for Thursday's visit.

“It means a lot when you have the most powerful man in the entire world to select your town and your city and your county to come here and spend some valuable time. That’s great,” Alston said.

According to the White House, President Biden will discuss efforts to increase pay, rebuild the supply chain, and bring down costs for Americans.

Alston said he hopes to arrange a time for the president to visit the International Civil Rights Center and Museum downtown, a popular destination for politicians and dignitaries who come to the Triad.

He said, “When you go to North Carolina A&T State University to celebrate that University and all that they have accomplished, you can’t help but celebrate these four young men here.”

Around this time last year, Vice President Kamala Harris made a stop at the museum during her visit to Greensboro.

Alston said President Biden has already made history after electing the first black Vice President and then the first black woman Supreme Court Justice.

Alston said when VP Harris visited Greensboro last year, it wasn’t on her itinerary to visit the museum, but he was able to talk her into it.

He said he hopes the same conversation will happen tomorrow with the president.