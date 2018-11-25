RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Christmas is just a few weeks away and in many cases, kids are clamoring for the hottest things out there.
Sometimes, toys appeal more to the parents than to the kids.
We all remember when kids spent more time playing with the box a toy came in than the toy itself?
This year’s list of hot toys hopefully will help you avoid the play-with-the-box syndrome.
The “Snitch” from Harry Potter is expected to literally fly off the shelves.
Also hot, The Toilet Paper Blaster: just add water, load -- and It shoots spitballs more than 30 feet!
Hatchimals were a big hit the past couple of years.
This year, The Boxy Girls come with four packages.. you have to unbox them to find out what's inside.
Scruff-A-Luvs Toys start out small, but once you put it in water, wash it, and dry, it magically turns into a kitty, bunny rabbit -- or dog!
Rescue Runts are also expected to be in high demand. each pup starts out looking worse for wear. but with a little love and care... kids transform them into soft and cuddly plush pets.
Classic toys like Legos as well as retro video games are also on wish lists.
Remember, when a toy is popular, you may have trouble finding it.
Do you recall the Tickle-me-Elmo or Cabbage Patch Kid shortages of years past?
Our advice, if you can’t find the toy don’t fret, move on because they’ll eventually make more.