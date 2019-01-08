WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — It's the middle of summer and the last thing anyone is thinking about is snow. Except maybe for those still practicing an old wives' tale in the North Carolina mountains.

It's not an exact science, but the high country has been practicing 'Beans in a Jar' throughout August for generations.

Kenneth Reece, the founder of WataugaOnline.com, grew up in nearby Valle Crucis. Reece has always done 'beans in a jar' and says he knows some old-timers partook in the custom until the day they died. Some say it's a tradition that goes back to the Native Americans, well before modern forecasting techniques.

How does it work? Each morning in August, you place a bean (coins or buttons can be used too) in a jar every time it's foggy out. For heavy fogs, use a big bean and for light fogs, use a small bean. Ideally, you would log from the same location and as close to the same time every morning as possible.

"It's kind of meant to do more in fun," Reece says. "It's not very scientific."

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, Lightning Can Turn Your Grass Greener

The total number beans at the end of August is the number of snows they'll get that winter. With the different elevations in the county, some areas will get more fog than others. Reece says at the end of last August, he had 22 beans in his jar. Another person had 16. Watauga County Schools averages around 20 days missed due to winter weather each school year.

Why August? Reece isn't really sure. A lot of things about the tradition aren't clear, but the legend is big enough now to give Watauga County something to hang its hat on. One of Reece's friends even claims his winter 'forecast' from the beans is 90 percent accurate.

"Since social media has caught on, it's gotten a lot more attention," Reece said. "The first year I did an article on it, it didn't get that much buzz. Last year, I had several news outlets calling me. It's been fascinating to watch the interest in it."

It's not even that weird for the region. Since 1978, Banner Elk has celebrated the coming of the 'snow season' with the Woolly Worm Festival. Legend has it the severity of the winter can be predicted by the intensity of the black on the caterpillar. There are even races where the lucky 'worm' will get to predict the official winter forecast.

So among the high-tech radars and seven-day outlooks, some folks are still okay with beans, worms or old-fashioned farmers' almanacs when it comes to predicting the weather.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users