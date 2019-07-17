GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is changing the way its deputies handle car chases.

Similar to the previous revision under former Sheriff BJ Barnes, the new pursuit policy lists when engaging in a pursuit is justified and factors deputies should consider if the need to pursue a suspects outweighs public safety.

The new GCSO policy became effective May, 3, 2019. Under it, deputies can attempt to stop suspects, but unless the crime is violent or shows an immediate threat to public safety, deputies won't chase them. Some of the offenses include traffic infractions, some speeding violations, and most non-violent property crimes like shoplifting and larceny.

According to the Sheriff's office, this new policy uses the same traditional legal "balancing test" as the policy that was in effect on September 30, 2017, when 5 people were killed after a suspect car fleeing from a deputy ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle on Battleground Avenue.

Drew Brown, the attorney representing the families of two of the victims, says soon after Sheriff Rogers' election, he spoke to him about the need to place further restriction to chases that could risk innocent lives.

"What's happened here is a major, major change," Brown said. "He agreed that for any non-violent type situations, any misdemeanor or felony even, unless somebody is in dire straits at the time, that they shouldn't chase."

Back in 2017, Brown talked to former Sheriff BJ Barnes about the agency's pursuit policy and asked them to make some changes. All involved were able to view the dash cam video from the deputy's car which verified the deputy was driving 128 mph down Battleground Avenue.

Two months later, the former sheriff announced changes to his department's pursuit policy. Barnes asserted that prior to making the changes, their policy was fully compliant with North Carolina state law and maintained less aggressive pursuit policies would not make streets safer and instead just embolden criminals to try and evade police pursuit.

In a statement, the Sheriff's office shared, this new policy "fits the mission of the GCSO because we will continue to engage in vehicle pursuits of law-breakers for all other crimes, while applying the traditional legal balancing test that [...] places a high priority on public safety."