GREENSBORO, N.C. — You've probably never seen anything like it; a big block of ice with a frozen spike sticking out of the center.

"They're rare, but we do see them on occasion," says WFMY Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley. "They're called ice spikes."

These ice spikes form on rare occasions when conditions are just right, usually in containers like birdbaths, buckets, or even the ice cube tray in your freezer. But how?

"You have to think about how ice forms in the first place," says Buckley. "The ice first forms on the outer edges of the container then works its way in."

That's key to the process. As the ice moves closer and closer to the center, eventually you're left with a very small hole in the middle. This opening is where the ice spike will form.

Since water expands as it freezes, any unfrozen water under the ice pushes upward and through the small opening. This process repeats until all the water is frozen, and a spike is formed.

Seen these in your backyard? If so, send us a picture. We'd love to see them.